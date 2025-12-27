Getty Images Sport
Randal Kolo Muani claims 'everybody is happy' with Thomas Frank despite mounting pressure on Tottenham boss
Dressing room solidarity with Frank
Tottenham’s campaign under Frank has been defined by inconsistency rather than collapse. Promising performances have too often been followed by flat displays, leaving Spurs adrift of European qualification places and fuelling speculation about the manager’s future. However, speaking during a club engagement earlier this week, the France international made it clear that the mood among the players does not mirror the frustration felt by sections of the fanbase.
Kolo Muani said: "Yeah we have a good relation[ship]. We talk together so much and he has good coaches, so I am happy with him. All the team, my teammates, we have trust with the coach and everybody is happy with him. Now we work a lot to go hard [for this period]."
He has quickly become a popular figure since arriving at Tottenham with his energy and directness endearing him to supporters. Earlier this week, he attended the club’s One Hotspur Junior Christmas Party at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and interacted with several youngsters.
Kolo Muani said: "It is fun and for the kids it is a great moment. This is just magic for Christmas and everybody is happy, so that's good. Yeah, I feel that [support] when I go out to the games and before. I saw a lot of fans and I'm happy. I feel good."
World Cup motivation never far away
Beyond club loyalty, Kolo Muani carries his own personal motivation. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the forward knows that sustained form at Tottenham is essential if he is to secure a place in France’s squad. He has already experienced the agony and intensity of the biggest stage. At the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Kolo Muani was denied a winner in extra time when Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a decisive save. France would go on to lose on penalties, a moment that has lingered in the striker’s career. That tournament propelled Kolo Muani into the global spotlight and earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain, yet his momentum soon stalled. Limited opportunities in Paris saw him drift out of international contention, a reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift at the elite level.
His move to Tottenham has helped revive his standing. A series of encouraging performances earlier this season earned him a recall to the France squad last month, only for cruel misfortune to strike again when a broken jaw ruled him out before he could feature under Didier Deschamps. Asked about his ambitions with the World Cup now only months away, Kolo Muani was careful not to look too far ahead.
"I feel very good and my team-mates are good with me," Kolo Muani said. "For the moment I just want to play really good at the club. This is really important and after we will see for the World Cup. That is why I need and want to show more my quality and want to score also. We need to win more games and if I want to go to the World Cup, I need to do some [more] good performances."
Club hierarchy urge calm with Frank
While Frank has lost the backing of some supporters, reports from the BBC and The Athletic suggest Tottenham’s hierarchy are reluctant to make a mid-season change. The club’s ownership is understood to be wary of a knee-jerk decision that could undermine long-term stability. Although Frank’s work has come under internal review, the prevailing sentiment among those at the top of the club is that the former Brentford boss deserves time to implement his ideas fully. Tottenham’s leadership believe constant upheaval has contributed to past stagnation and are keen to avoid repeating that cycle.
Frank himself has remained candid about the challenges facing his side. Speaking recently, the 52-year-old acknowledged the frustrations but argued that progress cannot be rushed.
He said: "I think it's pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix. I'm very honest about where we are as well. I was also very honest. Today was a very bad performance, no two ways about that. But I also know that to change this will take some time. No one will want to hear about that. It's just reality. I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it's fair to say there's been a few not too consistent performances and that's the thing. We are working very hard."
Palace test looms
Tottenham now turn their attention to Sunday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, a fixture that could prove significant for both momentum and morale. As Spurs search for consistency, the message from within the camp is one of unity rather than division. Whether that solidarity translates into results remains to be seen, but for now, Kolo Muani’s backing of Frank offers a glimpse of a squad determined to move forward together rather than fracture under pressure.
