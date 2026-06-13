AFP
AC Milan shut down by Ralf Rangnick as Austria coach extends contract despite talks with Serie A side
Snubbing the Rossoneri
In a major boost for the Austrian FA (ÖFB) just days before their 2026 World Cup campaign kicks off, Rangnick has officially signed a new contract that keeps him in his current role until at least the end of 2027. This development comes as a significant blow to AC Milan, who had identified the 67-year-old as the ideal candidate to spearhead their new sporting project at San Siro.
The former Manchester United interim manager had met with Milan officials in Vienna at the end of May. However, Rangnick ultimately prioritised the continuity of his work with the national team over a return to club football in Serie A. The deal also includes a performance-based clause: should Austria qualify for Euro 2028, his contract will automatically extend to cover the tournament in Great Britain and Ireland.
Demands met by the OFB
Securing Rangnick's future was not merely a matter of financial terms. While the OFB successfully met his salary expectations, the negotiations also hinged on the manager's desire for a more professional backroom environment. After lengthy discussions, the federation agreed to his requests for a highly specialised support staff to ensure the squad remains competitive on the world stage.
The clarity provided by this extension is seen as vital for the squad's focus. "I am very pleased that we can present this great news to our fans shortly before the start of the World Cup," stated federation chairman Josef Proll. He added that the agreement is an important signal of unity and that the "clarity now created is of great importance, especially for the team".
A record-breaking tenure
Rangnick has transformed the fortunes of the Austrian side since taking over from Franco Foda in 2022. Despite a disappointing exit to Turkey at Euro 2024, his overall impact has been statistically undeniable.
Across 45 international matches, he has secured 27 wins and eight draws, leaving him with an impressive points-per-game average of 1.98. This figure represents the highest points average of any Austria manager since 1945 who has overseen at least 10 matches. Furthermore, Rangnick has turned the home stadium into a fortress, currently maintaining a run of 14 consecutive home games without defeat - a national record that has galvanised the fanbase and players alike ahead of the tournament in North America.
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Eyes on the World Cup
With his future now resolved, Rangnick can turn his undivided attention to a challenging World Cup group. Austria has been drawn alongside defending champions Argentina, Algeria and Jordan. Their first test comes against Jordan in Santa Clara, marking the nation's return to the global tournament after a 28-year absence.