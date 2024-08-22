Raheem Sterling told his future 'lies in Saudi Arabia' as Graeme Souness reveals the 'major problem' with Chelsea's transfer strategy amid wave of summer signings
Graeme Souness has warned Raheem Sterling that he would find no buyer in the Premier League and Chelsea will be forced to sell him to Saudi Arabia.
- Sterling has been exiled by Enzo Maresca
- Chelsea are looking for buyers
- Souness also hit out at the club's business model