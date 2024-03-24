Raheem Sterling 'left furious & deeply offended' after ex-Liverpool chief claims Chelsea star and FOUR other black players might have ended up in jail if they hadn't made it in football
Raheem Sterling has been left "furious and deeply offended" by a shocking claim from ex-Liverpool recruitment chief Stuart Webber, per The Mirror.
- Webber claimed Sterling could have gone to jail if not for football
- Max Aarons and three other players also mentioned
- Players left offended and upset