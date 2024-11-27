Millwall FC v Plymouth Argyle FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'Nowhere near good enough!' - Raging Wayne Rooney claims Plymouth's under-18 team would have played better against Norwich as Man Utd legend promises 'not very nice' player inquest after 6-1 mauling

W. RooneyPlymouthNorwich vs PlymouthNorwichChampionshipManchester United

Wayne Rooney was left angry after his Plymouth team suffered a 6-1 humiliation against Norwich in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Plymouth thrashed by Norwich
  • Rooney slammed his players afterwards
  • Sit just outside relegation zone
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱