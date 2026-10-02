AFP
'Something special!' - Rafael Leao reveals emotion after taking Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No.7 shirt
Leao takes over the No. 7 shirt
Leao has opened up on the overwhelming emotions he experienced after wearing Portugal's famous number seven shirt. The iconic jersey was recently vacated following Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp.
Stepping into the spotlight, Leao donned the legendary number during Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash. The change clearly inspired the squad, as Portugal secured a thrilling 4-2 victory against Denmark.
Usually seen wearing the number 17 for his country, the Galatasaray attacker was granted the opportunity to take on the most famous shirt in Portuguese football history. It was a massive moment for a player who has always looked up to the legendary forward.
- Getty Images Sport
Honouring a childhood idol
Taking over from a five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no easy task, but Leao embraced the responsibility. For the talented forward, it was the ultimate honour to wear a shirt so closely associated with his hero.
"Wearing the number seven was something special for me, because Cristiano has been my idol since I was a child," Leao explained after the impressive victory over Denmark. "My children were also born on the 7th, so I am so happy."
'I did my best'
The weight of the number seven shirt for Portugal cannot be understated, representing years of unprecedented international success. Leao was fully aware of the expectations that came with replacing Ronaldo's presence on the pitch.
"I did my best to respect this number, this shirt," Leao stated.
- AFP
Moving forward for Portugal
With Ronaldo having left the current international gathering, Leao will likely continue to wear that squad number for Portugal's next match. Sitting at the top of the standings, Jorge Jesus's side will aim to maintain their winning record when they face Norway on Sunday.
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