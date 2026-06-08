Getty Images
'I wanted to protect my team-mate' - Rafael Leao hits back after red card for punching opponent as Roberto Martinez comes to Portugal star's defence
Leao explains 'protective' reaction
Portugal international Leao has taken to social media to explain the red card he received during the friendly against Chile at the Estadio Nacional. The winger was sent off following a heated scuffle, but he insists his intentions were far from malicious as he sought to look out for his fellow countrymen during the match.
Writing on his Instagram account after the game, the forward clarified his stance on the incident. "First test done. Regarding my expulsion, I simply wanted to protect my team-mate, never intending to hurt the opponent," he wrote, while also reaching out to the supporters: "Thank you to all the Portuguese who were at Jamor, incredible atmosphere, we continue together."
- Getty Images
Martinez defends star's passion
Portugal boss Martinez was quick to jump to the defence of his star man, framing the incident as a display of team spirit rather than a disciplinary failure. Martinez suggested that the intensity of the game, while high for a friendly, served as a valuable lesson for the squad ahead of their trip to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
"Football is full of passion and emotions. Leao's reaction is normal; it's to protect his team-mate, he showed team spirit, it's positive to help a team-mate," the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference. "Of course, we can't engage in provocation. What happened is very good because a South American team has many moments like that. We played against Colombia and it can happen. It's something to learn from. I like the aspect of wanting to help his team-mate, but we need to learn that in football we need to talk with the ball and let other teams try to provoke us."
The incident originally flared up following a challenge between Joao Cancelo and Felipe Faundez, which led to Leao swiping his hand across the face of Chilean defender Ivan Roman. Martinez expressed hope that a review of the footage would show that the actions were not truly violent, emphasizing that the player's hands did not go above the shoulders.
World Cup ban concerns linger
While the manager remains supportive, the technicality of the red card could lead to significant consequences. Because the dismissal was for violent conduct, there are fears that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee could extend a traditional friendly suspension into the World Cup finals. If a standard ban is upheld, Leao would likely only miss the upcoming warm-up match against Nigeria on Wednesday.
- Getty Images
Uncertain summer at club level
The drama at the Jamor comes at a time when Leao's future at Milan is under intense scrutiny. The winger has already hinted that he is ready to move on after a lengthy stint in Serie A, with the Premier League frequently cited as his dream destination. His recent performances and conduct on the international stage will likely be monitored closely by suitors across Europe.
The forward recently admitted that English football would better showcase his talent compared to the more tactical constraints of Italy. With Milan reportedly seeking a significant fee to sanction his departure, the upcoming World Cup remains a vital platform for Leao to prove he can maintain his composure at the very highest level of the game.