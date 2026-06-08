'I wanted to protect my team-mate' - Rafael Leao hits back after red card for punching opponent as Roberto Martinez comes to Portugal star's defence

Portugal boss Martinez was quick to jump to the defence of his star man, framing the incident as a display of team spirit rather than a disciplinary failure. Martinez suggested that the intensity of the game, while high for a friendly, served as a valuable lesson for the squad ahead of their trip to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"Football is full of passion and emotions. Leao's reaction is normal; it's to protect his team-mate, he showed team spirit, it's positive to help a team-mate," the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference. "Of course, we can't engage in provocation. What happened is very good because a South American team has many moments like that. We played against Colombia and it can happen. It's something to learn from. I like the aspect of wanting to help his team-mate, but we need to learn that in football we need to talk with the ball and let other teams try to provoke us."

The incident originally flared up following a challenge between Joao Cancelo and Felipe Faundez, which led to Leao swiping his hand across the face of Chilean defender Ivan Roman. Martinez expressed hope that a review of the footage would show that the actions were not truly violent, emphasizing that the player's hands did not go above the shoulders.