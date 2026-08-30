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Revealed: Why Rafael Leao snubbed Aston Villa for shock €45m Galatasaray transfer after weeks of intense speculation regarding his AC Milan future
Galatasaray win race for Portuguese star
In one of the most unexpected twists of the summer transfer window, Leao has finalised his departure from Milan to join Galatasaray in a deal worth a total package of €45 million. The 27-year-old forward arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to a rapturous reception from thousands of supporters at Ataturk Airport, marking the end of a seven-year stint at San Siro where he developed into one of Europe's most feared attackers.
During his time at the San Siro, Leao established himself as one of the most clinical and entertaining wingers in world football. Across 291 appearances for the Rossoneri, Leao racked up an impressive tally of 80 goals and 65 assists. His contributions were pivotal in securing the 2021-22 Serie A title, ending a long drought for the club, and he also helped them lift theSupercoppa Italiana in 2024.
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Leao explains his decision to snub Villa
The move comes as a major blow to Unai Emery and Aston Villa, who had been working extensively to bring the former Lille man to Villa Park. Reports had suggested that the Midlands club held high-level talks with Milan officials to secure his signature, but they ultimately could not reach an agreement on the final fee.
Speaking through a translator during his arrival, Leao was asked directly if he had turned down Villa to sign for the reigning Super Lig champions. The Portugal international responded with clarity, stating: "Yes, because Galatasaray was looking to push this deal since June. The president (Dursun Ozbek) and the vice-president (Niyazi Yelkencioglu), they did a really good job, also Jorge (Mendes, agent). So, thank you to all the guys who made the deal happen. It's a good opportunity for me... and I will do my best."
A new partnership with Victor Osimhen
The prospect of Leao linking up with former Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen is a mouth-watering one for Galatasaray supporters and a terrifying one for defenders in the Super Lig. The two players share a strong bond, and their combined pace and power could make Galatasaray a formidable force on the continental stage. The club has been aggressive in its recruitment strategy, aiming to replicate past European successes.
"I am very excited right now. I am excitedly waiting to play matches. [Victor] Osimhen and I are already good friends. I think we can achieve very good things both in the league and in the Champions League," Leao said.
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Aston Villa pivot to new attacking targets
While missing out on a player of Leao's profile is a disappointment for the Villa faithful, the club has not stood still in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements. The recruitment team at Villa Park has already moved to secure a deal for Paris Saint-Germain starlet Ibrahim Mbaye. An agreement has been reached for the teenager in a deal worth approximately £47m, with the club now focused on finalising personal terms for a player who was previously the subject of exploratory interest from Liverpool.
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