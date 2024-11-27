Manchester City Rafael Nadal GFX@Manchester City
Soham Mukherjee

Can Rafa help end Man City's terrible run?! Tennis legend Nadal pays visit to Pep Guardiola's struggling squad

Manchester CityPremier LeagueP. Guardiola

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal dropped in to pay a visit to Manchester City stars at the City Football Academy.

  • Nadal paid a visit to the City academy
  • Cityzens have not won in the past six matches
  • Tennis star tried to boost the struggling players
