Mohamed Salah Liverpool TottenhamGetty
Harry Sherlock

'Quite good' - Mohamed Salah gives his verdict on wild Tottenham win and tells Liverpool defence to shape up after shipping three

LiverpoolM. SalahTottenham vs LiverpoolTottenhamPremier League

Mohamed Salah says Liverpool were "quite good" in their thumping 6-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool put Spurs to the sword
  • Salah scored a brace and provided two assists
  • Understated in his praise
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱