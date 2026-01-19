‘Say that to my face!' - Quinten Timber slams Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie for failing to 'protect' players & says he wants transfer in shocking outburst

The fallout from the public row appears to have sealed Timber’s fate in Rotterdam. The midfielder candidly admitted that he has likely walked out onto the De Kuip pitch for the last time as a Feyenoord player. With the transfer window open, the situation has accelerated rapidly, with Timber suggesting that the current environment has made his position untenable.

"There is a lot going on, there is a lot of emotion involved, also with the supporters who are not happy with me now," he explained. "I have always said in conversations that you want the best outcome for both. I would prefer not to leave the club for free, not to leave for zero cents. That increases the chance that I will leave now."

When pressed on his immediate future, Timber was resigned to an exit, though leaving for free or a low transfer fee was not his initial plan. "That's the last resort, that I want to leave here for free," he said. "That's never changed. That's why we've been talking. That's why I'm saying there's a good chance something will happen in the coming days. There's a lot of movement. I don't want to leave for free; if you don't reach an agreement, it's one and two.

"This could have been my last match at De Kuip. I knew that. No matter how difficult or how emotional, I tried to enjoy it to the fullest. It's a shame to lose again. It's especially painful that it happened in the final minute. But you can't say I'm throwing in the towel. You have to say that to my face. Whatever I think, if you don't ask the questions, I don't have to say it. Sometimes you can protect a player. This was the limit, that's why I'm here,"