'I don't know the Quincy you describe' - Memphis Depay insists ex-Ajax star Promes 'remains my friend' after six-year prison sentence for cocaine smuggling, despite advice from Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman

Memphis DepayRonald KoemanAjaxEredivisieNetherlandsAtletico MadridLaLiga

Memphis Depay insisted that he "remains friends" with Quincy Promes even after the ex-Ajax star was convicted of cocaine smuggling.

  • Promes convicted of cocaine smuggling
  • Depay shares a close bond with Promes
  • Koeman advised Depay to refrain from commenting on Promes

