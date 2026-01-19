Qatar Football Festival 2026: Finalissima 2026 headlines high-profile series of matches in Qatar in March

Qatar are set to play hosts to yet another landmark event, headlined by Finalissima 2026 which will be contested by the European champions and the reigning South American champions.

Along with the marquee game between Argentina and Spain, Qatar will also host a series of high-profile matches during the last week of March under the banner of Qatar Football Festival 2026.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Football Events in Qatar announced that the matches will be held between 26-31 March.