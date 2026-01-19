SC
Qatar Football Festival 2026: Finalissima 2026 headlines high-profile series of matches in Qatar in March
Finalissima 2026 to be held in Qatar
Qatar are set to play hosts to yet another landmark event, headlined by Finalissima 2026 which will be contested by the European champions and the reigning South American champions.
Along with the marquee game between Argentina and Spain, Qatar will also host a series of high-profile matches during the last week of March under the banner of Qatar Football Festival 2026.
The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Football Events in Qatar announced that the matches will be held between 26-31 March.
Finalissima 2026: Schedule and venue
The LOC have announced that Finalissima 2026 will be held on March 27 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as well.
Argentina, the current South American champions, will be up against Spain (the reigning European champions) at the same venue where they were crowned the champions of the world.
Interestingly, Argentina won the previous Finalissima in 2022 when they defeated Italy 3-0 in London.
What has been said?
H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, LOC Chairman for Football Events, said: "We look forward to welcoming players and fans from around the world as we prepare to host the world's biggest football stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup. We are honoured to open our doors once again to the global football community.”
H.E. Sheikh Hamad added: “Hosting the Qatar Football Festival reflects our commitment to delivering world-class experiences and reaffirms Qatar's position as a trusted partner in global football.”
Qatar Football Festival 2026: Full schedule and tickets info
The complete schedule of matches during the Qatar Football Festival 2026 is as follows:
- 26 March: Egypt v Saudi Arabia – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
- 26 March: Qatar v Serbia – Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
- 27 March: Argentina vs Spain (Finalissima) - Lusail Stadium
- 30 March: Egypt v Spain – Lusail Stadium
- 30 March: Saudi Arabia v Serbia – Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
- 31 March: Qatar v Argentina – Lusail Stadium
Teams like Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt will utilise these friendlies to test their readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tickets for the matches will go on sale next month, with exclusive travel packages available for international fans from Feb 1, 2026. Other match tickets will go on sale from 25 February 2026 at roadtoqatar.qa .
