'It would be foolish' - PSG superstar completely shuts down reports of move to Real Madrid & would even turn down chance to TRIPLE his salary in Saudi Arabia
Vitinha sees no reason to leave PSG
The 26-year-old has developed into one of the most consistent performers in world football since his €40 million move from Porto in 2022. His form has inevitably caught the eye of the hierarchy at the Bernabeu, but the player himself believes he is already in the perfect environment to continue his rapid ascendancy under the tutelage of Luis Enrique.
Dismissing the Madrid sirens & Saudi gold
Speaking on Portugal's Canal 11 (h/t AS) the midfielder bluntly dismissed the idea of joining the Spanish giants, making it clear he prefers the stability of his current project. Vitinha stated: “It would be foolish for me to leave. I don’t think it would be the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG. I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I’ve earned that affection. I love being here – my family does too. The group is fantastic and the coach is incredible.”
Tied to the Ligue 1 champions until 2029, his commitment to PSG also extends to rejecting the lucrative Saudi Pro League. While Middle Eastern riches have tempted many stars over the last few years, the 26-year-old insists financial gain won't dictate his path, valuing his competitive standing over an inflated paycheck: When asked about a possible switch to Saudi Arabia, he said: "Let’s not be naive. I’m more committed to a stable career. I already earn very well here in Europe, at a big club. Doubling or tripling that salary wouldn’t make me any happier."
Respect for Barcelona star Pedri
In a further blow to the Blancos faithful, when asked for his opinion on the top three midfielders in the world, Vitinha snubbed his potential Real Madrid suitors to name Barcelona superstar Pedri as the gold standard of the modern game. He said: "I would put Pedri in first place. He’s magical. It’s spectacular to watch him play. When you play against him, you understand it even better. Then in the top three, it's a bit difficult for me. It's hard to choose just two. I'd put in Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. They'd both be there with Pedri and me. So I don't have a top three, I have a top four instead."
Staying grounded at the top
Despite being tipped as a future Ballon d'Or contender, Vitinha is keeping his feet on the ground as he leads PSG's charge for both domestic and European honours, which includes a looming Champions League last-16 clash against Chelsea. Reflecting on his own standing in the sport, the ex-Wolves star concluded by saying: "I accept being one of the best, but to say the best would seem arrogant to me because that depends on opinions, on how long you’ve been at the top level, on the titles you’ve won. But I do feel I belong in that group because of what I’ve done in recent years, not so much because of this season."
