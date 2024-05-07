PSG player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: More Champions League misery for Kylian Mbappe as Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos fluff their lines in pathetic semi-final exit

Luis Enrique's side huffed and puffed at Parc des Princes but couldn't find a way past the visitors' Yellow Wall

Kylian Mbappe wait for a first Champions League title goes on, with the misfiring forwards around him partially to blame as Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 to an organised Borussia Dortmund side in the second leg of their semi-final. Mats Hummels' second-half goal, combined with a glut of Parisian misses, handed the visitors a 2-0 aggregate win and a spot in the final for the first time since 2013.

The Parisians had the best chance of the early goings, as Ousmane Dembele blasted over after a fluid counter-attack. Dortmund could have taken the lead soon after, but a strong hand from Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Karim Adeyemi.

Warren Zaire-Emery should have given the hosts the lead early in the second half, but smashed an effort off the post from close range. The visitors then capitalised on his miss, as Hummels headed home from a corner to double Dortmund's lead on aggregate.

Nuno Mendes came within inches of pulling one back, but cracked a long-range effort off the post from outside the box. He wasn't the only one to come close, either, as Mbappe and Vitinha both hit the woodwork late on as Dortmund held out and condemned PSG to another embarrassing European exit.

GOAL rates PSG's players from Parc des Princes...