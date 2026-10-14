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Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

PSG player ratings vs Man City: Ousmane Dembele dazzles as clinical Parisians stun the Etihad

Player ratings
Paris Saint-Germain
Originals
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain produced a counter-attacking masterclass to secure a 4-2 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. A blistering first-half performance saw the visitors take a three-goal lead that ultimately proved insurmountable for the hosts.

PSG delivered a tactical clinic in transition, exploiting City's high line with devastating efficiency to claim a 4-2 win. The Parisians were ruthless in the opening period, silencing the Etihad crowd by racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Despite City’s sustained pressure and 54% possession, Luis Enrique's side remained compact, recording 26 clearances and 12 interceptions to stifle the home side's rhythm.

While Erling Haaland threatened a second-half comeback with a brace, PSG’s ability to find the net at crucial moments ensured they maintained control. The visitors were significantly more efficient than their hosts, scoring four times from just nine shots on target.

This result moves PSG to the top of the Champions League table with two wins from two, highlighting their growing maturity on the European stage under Enrique's stewardship.

GOAL rates PSG's players from Etihad Stadium...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Matvey Safonov - 7/10:

    The Russian goalkeeper was kept busy throughout the evening, making six saves to deny a City side that peppered his goal with 27 total shots. While he could do little about Haaland's close-range finishes, his positioning and shot-stopping were vital in maintaining PSG's early advantage.

    Achraf Hakimi - 7/10:

    Hakimi provided his usual energetic presence on the right flank, balancing his defensive duties with the occasional foray forward. He was disciplined against City's wide threats, contributing to a collective defensive performance that limited the hosts to just two goals despite their high volume of attacking entries.

    Marquinhos - 7/10:

    The captain led by example, anchoring a backline that was subjected to intense scrutiny. He was central to PSG's defensive effort, contributing to the team's 26 clearances. His leadership was essential during the second half when City increased the tempo, ensuring the defensive shape remained intact despite Haaland's aerial threat.

    Willian Pacho - 7/10:

    Pacho put in a rugged defensive shift, showing why he has become a mainstay in Enrique's side. He was aggressive in the duel and played a key role in the 12 interceptions PSG recorded, often stepping out to intercept passes aimed at Haaland’s feet.

    Nuno Mendes - 6/10:

    Mendes faced a difficult evening tracking City’s rotations on the flank. While he was physically capable of matching the pace of the game, he was occasionally caught out by the sheer volume of crosses City delivered into the box. However, his recovery pace was a useful asset when PSG were caught in transition.

  • Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Warren Zaire-Emery - 8/10:

    The teenager showed maturity beyond his years, providing the assist for Vitinha’s goal. He was a powerhouse in the middle of the park, covering ground and facilitating transitions. He was eventually substituted in the 84th minute after a shift that combined tactical discipline with offensive output.

    Vitinha - 8/10:

    A superb performance from the Portuguese technician, who dictated the tempo for the visitors. He scored a crucial third goal in the 32nd minute, arriving late to finish a move initiated by Warren Zaire-Emery. His ability to retain the ball under pressure was vital in relieving the relentless City press.

    Fabian Ruiz - 7/10:

    Ruiz provided the platform for the opening goal, assisting Desire Doue in the 13th minute. His passing range allowed PSG to bypass the City midfield quickly, though he focused more on defensive positioning as the game wore on. He was replaced late in the game by Lucas Hernandez.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP

    Attack

    Maghnes Akliouche - 8/10:

    Akliouche worked tirelessly as the focal point, often sacrificed to lead the press. He got his reward in the 63rd minute, finishing smartly from a Dembele pass. His goal provided the necessary cushion just as City were beginning to build momentum following Haaland's first strike.

    Ousmane Dembele - 9/10:

    The standout performer on the night. Dembele doubled PSG's lead in the 15th minute and remained a constant menace on the break. He showcased his creative side in the second half, providing the assist for Akliouche to make it 4-1, effectively killing off the contest.

    Desire Doue - 8/10:

    Doue set the tone for the evening with a clinical finish in the 13th minute to open the scoring. Not content with just scoring, he turned provider two minutes later, assisting Dembele for the second. His explosive start effectively decided the tactical flow of the match before his exit in the 66th minute.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 6/10:

    Came on for Doue in the 66th minute. He offered a fresh threat on the counter but spent much of his time helping the team defend their lead as City poured forward.

    Joao Neves - 6/10:

    Replaced Akliouche in the 76th minute to add fresh legs and defensive solidity to the midfield during the closing stages.

    Ferran Torres - N/A:

    Came on in the 76th minute. Failed to score from the penalty spot after his shot was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

    Lucas Hernandez - N/A:

    Late substitute for Ruiz to shore up the defence.

    Lucas Beraldo - N/A:

    Introduced in the 84th minute for Zaire-Emery to see out the result.

    Luis Enrique - 9/10:

    A tactical masterclass from the Spaniard. He set his team up to absorb pressure and strike with clinical precision on the break. Recognising City’s vulnerability to speed, his decision to start Doue and Akliouche alongside Dembele paid huge dividends, resulting in a three-goal half-time lead that Enzo Maresca could not recover from.

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