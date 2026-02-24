PSG player Achraf Hakimi ordered to stand trial for alleged rape

Hakimi also addressed the allegations in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+ back in September: "For me, it’s the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me. And the truth is, it’s the hardest blow I’ve ever suffered. I think it was pretty hard for me, and it still is, because when they keep telling lie after lie, it hurts. It hurts for my family, for my children, who are young and don’t know what the internet or reading is. I know that at some point in their lives they’ll read things, and for me, seeing that something about their father has been written and on top of that, it’s a lie, is not very pleasant, and I honestly wouldn’t wish that on them.

"I think my lawyer told me so. We knew this could happen. We’re calm. I know what I’ve been accused of. It’s a lie. I know who I am. I know I haven’t done anything. And I never would. I asked to speak to the police, to them, to explain my version. Always when they’ve needed me for anything… What’s more, they have my DNA. Whatever they needed, I was available, unlike the person accusing me, who didn’t make things easy. Thanks to the police’s work, we’ve been able to find quite a few good things. The truth is, I’m calm. I know I’m in good hands with my lawyer. Justice is doing its work, and I hope the truth comes out soon."