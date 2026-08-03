PSG launch €33m transfer raid to hijack Juventus move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

According to reports from TuttoMercatoWeband transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG's official proposal places the French club in pole position ahead of Juventus. The Old Lady had been working through a shortlist of goalkeeping targets but now risked missing out following Les Parisiens' swift intervention.

The move comes as something of a surprise given Matvey Safonov's role as PSG's established number one alongside last summer's heavy investment in Lucas Chevalier. The reports add that PSG could choose to loan Suzuki straight back to Parma to guarantee him regular playing time.