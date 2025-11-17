PSG eye huge Julian Alvarez swoop! Atletico Madrid star open to Ligue 1 move as LaLiga giants set massive asking price for ex-Man City ace

Alvarez’s name has re-emerged at the top of PSG’s agenda, and this time, the French champions believe the door is wider than ever. Earlier this month, Alvarez revealed to in an interview with L'Equipe that PSG had already attempted to sign him back in 2024 when he left Manchester City. Even though he ultimately chose Atletico Madrid, the conversations with PSG were real and serious, and that interest has not faded.

As reported by Sacha Tavolieri, Luis Enrique remains an enormous admirer of Alvarez’s all-round ability, his pressing intensity, positional intelligence, and capacity to operate both as a central striker and a roaming second forward. PSG want a new long-term No. 9, and Alvarez fits the profile exactly. Crucially, the Argentine is open to the move and is not considering a Premier League return despite interest from England.

The only obstacle are Atletico, who have placed a €120m (£105m/$139m) valuation on him, a fee PSG view as excessive. While agreeing personal terms with the Argentinian would be straightforward, negotiating with Los Colchoneros may prove to be the real challenge.