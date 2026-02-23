Getty
PSG agree to pay Kylian Mbappe €61m as Real Madrid star wins legal battle that has 'dragged on far too long'
The legal system in France disagreed with PSG argue
The dispute centred on the club's refusal to honour certain financial commitments following the 25-year-old’s decision to leave as a free agent. While PSG initially argued they were protected by a verbal agreement with the player, the legal system in France disagreed. The club has now acknowledged it is time to move on, stating: "In the interest of responsibility and in order to put a definitive end to a procedure that has dragged on far too long, the club has decided not to prolong this litigation. Paris Saint-Germain is now resolutely looking toward the future, focused on its sporting project and collective success."
A messy end to a historic era
The relationship between Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi famously soured during the 2023-24 season when the striker informed the club he would not be activating his contract extension. This led to Mbappe being temporarily banished from the first-team squad during their pre-season tour of Asia. Although he eventually returned to the pitch and helped the side secure another domestic title, the tension remained palpable. The legal battle served as a final, sour chapter in a relationship that saw Mbappe become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.
For Mbappe’s camp, the resolution is a total vindication of their stance that the club had no right to withhold wages that were legally owed, regardless of how he chose to depart. His lawyer noted that the PSG decision puts an end to a conflict that dragged on unnecessarily and consumed vast amounts of energy for all parties involved. With the legal shadow finally lifted, the World Cup winner can now focus entirely on his new life in Madrid without the distraction of ongoing court proceedings in Paris.
Breakdown of the record-breaking payout
The staggering figure of €60.9m was detailed in the judgment issued by the Conseil de Prud’hommes, which PSG published in full on their official website. The amount covers a wide range of missing payments, most notably €36.6m in respect of the final installment of a massive signing bonus. Additionally, the court ordered the payment of €17.25m representing Mbappe's unpaid salaries for April, May, and June of 2024, alongside several million euros in holiday pay and ethical bonuses. This decision underlined the undisputable contractual nature of the sums claimed by the France captain.
Despite accepting the financial hit, the club’s legal representative, Renaud Semerdjian, hit back at the narrative surrounding the case. In a defiant statement, he clarified: "Contrary to the totally false claims of the player and his entourage, Paris Saint-Germain has fulfilled all the obligations incumbent upon it by virtue of this decision, whether it be the publication of the judgment, which it has never contested, or the payment of the amounts due." The club reportedly moved to settle the majority of the debt—approximately €55m—almost immediately after the initial ruling, leaving only the remaining holiday pay to be finalized.
PSG turn the page on Mbappe
PSG are now desperate to pivot away from the "Galactico" era that was defined by the presence of Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. Under manager Luis Enrique, the club is attempting to build a more cohesive, team-oriented squad rather than a collection of individual superstars. While the €61m payout is a significant financial blow, it is one the Qatari-owned club can absorb as they look to reinvent their identity. The club’s official communication emphasised a desire to escape the media circus that has followed every development of this judicial fight.
The finality of this decision means the ruling becomes permanent under French law, and Mbappe is expected to receive the full balance of the money within the coming weeks. For the hierarchy in Paris, paying the fee is a small price to pay for silence. As the club continues its hunt for an elusive Champions League trophy, they will do so with their books clean and their most expensive internal conflict finally resolved once and for all.
