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PSG 2026-27 home kitPSG/NIKE
Renuka Odedra

PSG 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Paris Saint Germain
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New PSG 2026-27 home kit revealed.

PSG have officially unveiled their 2026-27 home kit, with Nike launching the campaign, titled 'belief builds, aura takes over', emphasising a living connection between the players and the stands at the Parc des Princes.

PSG 2026-27 kits at NikeShop now

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about the PSG 2026-27 home kit, including release date, price, leaks and design details.

  • PSG kitPSG/NIKE

    PSG 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The Paris Saint-Germain home kit for the 2026-27 season has officially arrived, making its debut on May 9, 2026. This year, the club is leaning into an "Old Royal" blue base, which is noticeably lighter and more vibrant than the navy tones of the last decade.

    The standout feature is a bold return to the classic Hechter design, though with a modern twist. The central red-and-white stripe is significantly wider than usual and, for the first time in years, continues seamlessly onto the back of the jersey.

    In a major stylistic shift, Nike has stacked both the club crest and the Swoosh vertically in the centre of the chest, creating a symmetrical look that has already sparked plenty of conversation among fans.

    The replica kit is priced at £89.99, with the authentic version available for £134.99.

    PSG 2026-27 kits at NikeShop now





  • PSG 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    The away kit, which is expected to launch in mid-summer, takes a more experimental approach to the club's identity. According to high-level leaks, the shirt will be predominantly white but will feature a unique vertical gradient band running down the centre of the torso.

    This band is designed to fade from a solid red core into navy blue using a vertical pinstripe effect. Unlike the home kit’s centralised logos, the away shirt will return to the traditional left-and-right placement for the crest and Swoosh. A particularly cool detail is the lenticular crest, which is rumoured to shift colours or show a gradient effect that mirrors the central stripe of the shirt.

    PSG 2026-27 kits at NikeShop now


  • PSG 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    Rounding out the collection, the 2026-27 third kit is set to be a sleek, high-contrast option for European nights. Leaks suggest a return to a "Black" and "Charcoal" base after a short hiatus from dark kits. The real surprise is the secondary colour - the kit is slated to feature bright yellow for the logos and accents, marking the first time this specific combination has been used on a black PSG shirt. While the home kit is already on sale, you can expect the away and third kits to follow in July and August as the new campaign kicks off.

    PSG 2026-27 kits at NikeShop now


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