'Everyone has problems!' - Thierry Henry sends 'let's not talk' warning to Mikel Arteta as Arsenal look to finally win Premier League title again
Emulate the Invincibles: Arsenal under pressure to deliver title
Henry knows what it takes to secure domestic dominance in England, having formed part of Arsenal’s fabled ‘Invincibles’ in 2003-04. That iconic squad was the last to deliver a top-flight crown in north London.
Arteta has come close to ending that barren run, with three consecutive runners-up finishes being overseen. With big money being invested across several transfer windows, the Spanish tactician is under pressure to deliver tangible success in 2025-26.
His options are being depleted by untimely knocks to senior stars, with Ben White the latest to be ruled out of action, but Henry has pointed out that all teams suffer setbacks over the course of a season and heads cannot be allowed to drop.
No excuses: Gunners great Henry sounds warning
The iconic World Cup-winning Frenchman told Betway: "Injuries, the busy calendar - let’s not talk. Everybody has their own problems. Let’s see who’s going to be there at the end. I won’t change my tune from the beginning of the season - we must win the league.
"It has to be this year. I believe the team can do it and I just hope we can cross that line. You will see in a season the team’s going to be tested, injuries are going to happen and things are not going to go your way. It’s how you go through that."
Versatile defender White has joined an injury list at the Emirates that includes Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman and Cristhian Mosquera, while William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus have all spent time on the treatment table.
Win ugly: Arsenal picking up points the hard way
Arsenal stumbled their way to a 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Wolves last time out, with two own goals seeing them past winless opposition. Picking up points when not at your best is considered to be the sign of a good team, but Henry admits that the Gunners need to raise their game.
Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer, with 228 goals to his name, added: "You’re allowed one or two during the season where you are lucky on the night. That happened to me, and to a lot of teams that I’ve seen win the league. People expected Arsenal to beat Wolves comfortably, but there’s no such thing in the Premier League. The year we stayed unbeaten, we didn’t beat Portsmouth, so it doesn’t mean anything.
"Now, you don’t want that to repeat. You will see in a season that the team’s going to be tested, injuries are going to happen, and things are not going to go your way. It’s how you go through that.
"This period is always crucial in England. When you enter Christmas up until the end of February, you usually get a clearer view of what’s going to happen, and then you can be a bit more vocal about who can win the league or not. We’ve seen things can happen down to the last day, so don’t be overexcited when you win games, don’t be overexcited when you lose them. It’s a long, long road."
Arsenal fixtures: Next up for the Gunners
Arsenal, who have Manchester City and Aston Villa breathing down their neck, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Everton. They will then face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals before completing their schedule for 2025 with home dates against Brighton and Villa.
