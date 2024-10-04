Preston North End FC v Blackburn Rovers FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Preston North End star handed huge eight-game ban after BITING Liverpool loanee Owen Beck during clash with Blackburn

M. OsmajicO. BeckPrestonBlackburnChampionshipLiverpoolPremier League

Preston forward Milutin Osmajic, who bit Blackburn's Owen Beck last week, has been handed an eight-match suspension in addition to a £15,000 fine.

  • Preston star Osmajic handed eight-game ban
  • Osmajic bit Liverpool loanee Owen Beck on the neck
  • The FA also hand the Montenegrin a £15,000 fine
