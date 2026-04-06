Pressure and urgency... Busquets goes against Barcelona’s wishes

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni dreams of wearing a Barcelona shirt and believes that if the Catalan club makes a move early, it will make the deal easier and less expensive.

Bastoni is 26 years old and is under contract with Inter Milan until 2028, but is already considered to be leaving the club next summer, according to reports in Italy.

Bastoni is Barcelona’s top target to strengthen their central defence for next season, and the player himself is keen to wear the Barça shirt.

The player is aware of Barcelona’s interest and, although no personal agreement has yet been reached, he is open to the idea.

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