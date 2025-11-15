Getty Images Sport
'It would be a dream' - Premier League star admits he would love to make Man Utd switch despite playing for rivals
The rise of Palace's defensive star
Munoz’s journey to the top of European football has been anything but conventional. Growing up in Medellín, a city once synonymous with cartel violence and some of Colombia’s most dangerous neighbourhoods, he had little margin for error.
"I come from a difficult neighbourhood," he told Belgian newspaper HLN. "One of the toughest in Colombia. There are few options. I don’t think you know that in Belgium. Young people don’t have the chance to just become what they want to become.
“It was difficult for me and my family. There have been certain moments that have shaped me, such as the death of several friends. You see a lot of things: death, hooliganism, robbery… it is a different world, one where everything does not always end well. At one point, I had to make a choice. Which way do I want to go? Do I choose the path that ends as it ended with one of my friends? Or do I walk a different path and make the best of it? I chose the latter."
Those experiences hardened him and shaped him into a player and person who understands adversity far better than most. Before he ever stepped onto a professional pitch, Munoz was part of the ultras at Atletico Nacional, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Los del Sur, as he sang and chanted for the club he adored. And at 16, he walked away from the terraces to pursue the game full-time.
From South America to the Premier League
Munoz’s early professional years with Aguilas Doradas saw him play nearly 100 matches in Colombia’s top flight before he fulfilled his childhood dream of joining Atletico Nacional in 2019. In less than two seasons, he became the captain of his team.
His performances drew the eye of European scouts, and Genk paid €4.5 million to bring him to Belgium. There, he blossomed into the Jupiler League’s standout right-back, and Palace did not hesitate when the opportunity arrived, signing him on a four-year deal. Since then, Munoz has become an indispensable piece of Glasner’s high-intensity system. He assisted the goal that helped the Eagles clinch the FA Cup last season and his consistent performances reportedly drew interest from Barcelona and Champions League winners PSG.
A dream to represent the continent's best
Munoz spoke candidly to Colombian outlet ASabout the long-standing rumours linking him to major European powers.
"First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another," Munoz said. "If you ask me, it would be a dream come true to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona,
PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United."
Munoz did not disguise the ambition that has fuelled his rise: "I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because it’s a dream of mine to get there."
However, the defender quickly brushed aside those rumours and insisted that he remains focussed on his job at Palace.
"Right now I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace," he said. "If you ask me, I don’t have any concrete information that any of these clubs are interested in me. My focus is on Crystal Palace; we’ll see when the winter transfer window gets closer. Right now, I’m fully focused on these two matches with the national team."
What comes next?
For Palace supporters, his words might provoke mixed emotions. On the one hand, his desire to reach the highest level and play for the European heavyweights is very natural. On the other hand, his presence has been vital to their transformation under Glasner. However, he has a contract with the Eagles until 2028, and any suitor will have to fork out a significant transfer fee to whisk him away from the English capital. In the short term, Munoz will complete Colombia’s upcoming internationals against New Zealand and Australia during the November break. After returning to London, he will shift focus to Palace’s next Premier League fixture against Wolves on November 22.
