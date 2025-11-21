Premier League return for Christian Pulisic? Man Utd one of two clubs considering transfer bid for USMNT star as AC Milan contract extension remains unsigned

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are mulling over an approach once more. It is claimed that United want Pulisic to form part of a “revamped attack”, as they target more “creative and game-changing players” and build a squad that can “strengthen their aspirations for European tournaments”.

Villa, meanwhile, are said to view Pulisic as an “ideal option”. They see him offering “speed, dribbling skills, and the ability to play both centrally and on the wings”. The United States international is considered to “represent a significant step up in quality” for the Villans’ attack.

Part of the problem for any potential suitor is that Milan remain reluctant sellers. They have Pulisic tied to a deal through to 2027, that includes the option for a 12-month extension. They are looking to put fresh terms in place, with an offer having sat on the table for several months.

That proposal would deliver a significant wage increase, but the likes of United and Villa would have no problem digging that deep either. A recent update on Pulisic’s contract stance stated: “The situation hasn’t really evolved yet: it’s a stand-by phase. Milan don’t have a renewal meeting scheduled, but it will certainly be an issue they’ll want to discuss. For now, however, it remains on hold, and there’s no contact between the parties.”

