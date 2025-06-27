Premier League to introduce substitution interviews during 2025-26 TV coverage as part of 'US-style innovations'
Premier League coverage is set for a dramatic shift in 2025-26, as broadcasters will gain unprecedented access to players and dressing rooms. Substituted stars will now be interviewed pitch-side during live games, with cameras joining goal celebrations and briefly entering locker rooms in a move inspired by American sports broadcasting.
- Substituted players to give live touchline interviews during matches
- Cameras allowed on pitch for goal celebrations in new season
- Changing room access granted under tight restrictions for broadcasters