Premier League icon tells Cole Palmer to leave 'toxic' Chelsea amid Man Utd transfer links

The former Manchester City man has expressed serious concerns that the dressing room atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is actively damaging the development of Chelsea's brightest stars. Barry suggested that players like Palmer may need to look elsewhere to achieve their sporting ambitions.

“Any player wants to be playing in a settled dressing room at a settled club,” Barry explained to Midnite. “If you’re in a dressing room that is perhaps slightly toxic, it is hard to go into training and perform every day, it’s not nice. We all know the dressing room is so strong if you get two or three players starting to doubt the manager’s beliefs or his methods, it naturally creeps in. If those few players aren’t happy, they’re not going to be performing at the levels they can if something’s eating away at them, and it can leak into the whole team’s performance. If that was the case at Chelsea it would be affecting the dressing room.”