Harry Sherlock

George Baldock tragically dies aged 31: Former Sheffield United defender found in swimming pool of his home in Greece

G. BaldockSheffield UnitedPanathinaikos

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31, according to reports in Greece.

  • Baldock reportedly found in his swimming pool
  • Joined Panathinaikos in the summer
  • Previously played for Sheffield United
