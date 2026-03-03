Premier League clubs propose limit to compensation fees for signing academy stars from EFL clubs

According to a report by The Guardian, Premier League clubs have formally approached the EFL with a proposal to cap the compensation fees paid for signing youth academy prospects. The top flight aims to modernise the financial framework and limit the escalating costs associated with acquiring the country's most promising teenage talent from lower-division teams. This potential change indicates a strong desire among elite clubs for financial predictability in an increasingly competitive domestic market.

Currently, the transfer of young players between academies relies on a complex structure involving fixed training compensation, appearance-related bonuses and sell-on clauses. When buying and selling clubs fail to reach an agreement, the dispute is referred to the Professional Football Compensation Committee, an independent tribunal that determines a fair price. However, the top-tier clubs are now actively pushing to replace this open-ended system with a strict maximum ceiling.