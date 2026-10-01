Portugal player ratings vs Denmark: Bruno Fernandes shines as clinical Selecao secure emphatic victory

Portugal continued their dominant run in UEFA Nations League A with a high-scoring 4-2 win against Denmark. The visitors established control early when Joao Cancelo found the net in the 13th minute, only for Mikkel Damsgaard to equalise shortly after. However, Portugal's superior technical quality shone through as Goncalo Ramos restored the lead before the break, capitalising on the first of two assists from the inspirational Fernandes.
The second half was equally chaotic, with Rasmus Hoejlund levelling the scores for the Danes early in the period. Portugal refused to be rattled, re-establishing their lead through Vitinha before substitute Joao Felix added a late fourth to kill off the contest. Despite Denmark enjoying more of the ball, Portugal were devastatingly efficient, recording 10 shots on target and creating an expected goals (xG) value of 2.67 to secure their third consecutive win in the group.