Portugal avoid ‘childish’ comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Erling Haaland as Roberto Martinez explains why unique 41-year-old doesn’t need a rest

Addressing the media in Miami Gardens, Martinez was quick to shut down questions regarding why Ronaldo hasn't been rotated. "We don't compare with other players of other teams," the Spaniard stated. "That would be childish. Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and always opening space in our attacking patterns."

The coach further explained that his selection process is based on individual data rather than outside narratives. "It's not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player. We have used 21 outfield players, so we do share the minutes," he added, highlighting his squad management strategy throughout the tournament.