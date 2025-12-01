Getty/GOAL
'Poor Florian Wirtz!' - Bayern Munich chief blames Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai for £116m man's struggles in savage rant
Liverpool struggling while Wirtz fails to find his feet
Liverpool’s 2025-26 season has spiralled into turmoil despite a record-breaking summer outlay of almost £450m, leaving the Premier League giants sitting eighth and already nine points off leaders Arsenal. A humiliating 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League deepened the crisis, with fans labelling the performance one of the club’s worst in Europe in recent memory. Head coach Arne Slot now finds himself under intense scrutiny as pressure mounts and rumours of a potential exit swirl.
The high-profile arrivals of Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike were intended to launch a new era of dominance, yet the Reds have instead struggled with cohesion, balance and consistency. Defensive frailties, disjointed pressing and ineffective attacking patterns have contributed to repeated lapses, with six defeats in seven matches across all competitions representing an alarming collapse. These shortcomings have allowed critics to accuse the squad of lacking structure and leadership, prompting scrutiny from figures across European football.
Wirtz, signed to be the new creative heartbeat of the team, has endured an especially difficult adaptation to the Premier League, failing to score or assist in his first 12 league matches. As the Reds sink deeper into an early-season crisis, frustrations have intensified and external voices have begun to lay blame squarely at the feet of Liverpool’s expensive signings.
- AFP
Bayern chief Hoeness defends Wirtz but takes shots at Liverpool
Hoeness delivered one of the most scathing assessments yet, arguing that Liverpool’s fundamental problem is a squad overloaded with individualists rather than functional team players. He said: “They have spent 500 million euros and are playing a catastrophic season… In my opinion, that’s because you only have superstars. You only have chiefs and no workers.”
Hoeness went further by accusing Liverpool’s attackers of refusing to share the ball and undermining their own playmaking unity. He claimed: “I always say: at Liverpool, they’ll soon have to play with five balls because the stars don’t want to give up a ball.”
In what has become the most headline-grabbing portion of his outburst, Hoeness expressed sympathy for Wirtz while placing blame squarely on Salah and Szoboszlai. He added: “Poor Florian Wirtz, he doesn’t get the ball at all because Salah and Szoboszlai and what they’re all called want to play with their own ball.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Slot under pressure as failures pile up
Liverpool’s slump has unfolded across multiple tactical and structural elements, creating a fractured team unable to execute Slot’s high-intensity principles. Their once-feared press is now inconsistent, leaving spaces for opponents to exploit while simultaneously limiting their ability to counter quickly and effectively. As a result, matches have been dominated statistically but lost through decisive moments, poor finishing and lapses in defensive concentration.
The summer departure of wide man Luis Diaz have left a noticeable drop in pace and directness, stripping Liverpool of the explosiveness required to break low blocks. Even though players like Cody Gakpo remain influential in carries and build-up play, the final ball has repeatedly fallen short, preventing the team from converting favourable attacking positions. These deficiencies have fostered an overreliance on individual flashes rather than coordinated patterns, intensifying the pressure on midfield creators.
Wirtz’s struggles mirror the wider issues, as his skillset relies on rapid combinations, synchronised movements and team-mates who recognise early passing triggers. At Bayer Leverkusen, he thrived in a system built around habit-forming repetitions. At Liverpool, he often drops deep only to find passes arriving too late or not at all.
- Getty Images
Slot fighting for his job as Wirtz looks to find form
Liverpool now face the task of stabilising their season before it drifts into an outright collapse, beginning with the need to rebuild confidence and restore structure in possession and transition. Slot must find immediate solutions within the squad, especially in creating a functional environment for Wirtz while reducing the reliance on isolated star moments. Should results fail to turn quickly, continued pressure could force Liverpool into major January decisions - both in personnel and potentially in the dugout.
After getting somewhat back on track by beating West Ham on Sunday, the Reds will be up against Sunderland and Leeds United before taking on Inter in the Champions League.
Advertisement