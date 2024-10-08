Burnley FC v Plymouth Argyle FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney charged by FA after ex-Man Utd striker gets sent off in win against Blackburn

Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his red card late in their 2-1 win against Blackburn.

  • Rooney red carded for protests against Blackburn
  • Ex-striker missed Plymouth's winning goal
  • Manager may be suspended ahead of Cardiff game
