‘Pivotal time for the sport in our country’ - U.S. Soccer appoints Dan Helfrich as COO
Experienced leader
In announcing the hire, U.S. Soccer said Helfrich will oversee implementation of the federation’s strategic plan, known as In Service to Soccer, using the sort of operational rigor he applied at Deloitte. Helfrich arrives with nearly three decades of leadership experience guiding large, complex organizations - most recently leading a consulting practice of roughly 85,000 people and $20 billion in revenue - and will bring that scale to the federation’s commercial, competition and development operations.
“U.S. Soccer has more than doubled in the last few years - and we know there is more work to do to reach our ambitious goals,” Batson said in a press release. “Dan brings a rare combination of deep operational expertise, curiosity, and a lifelong passion for the game. His leadership and commitment to excellence will help us move faster, work smarter, and continue building the foundation for soccer’s next chapter in the U.S.”
Helfrich outlines vision for growth
Following his appointment as U.S. Soccer’s new Chief Operating Officer, Helfrich spoke about embracing the opportunity to help guide the federation during a transformative era for the sport in the United States. Emphasizing his lifelong connection to soccer, Helfrich described the moment as the right time to commit fully to the game’s nationwide development, outlining a mission centered on strengthening all 27 national teams.
“Soccer has been a defining part of my life for more than 40 years, as a player, fan, broadcaster, volunteer, and parent,” Helfrich said in a press release. “And now is the right time for me to focus my career here during this pivotal time for the sport in our country. I’m inspired by U.S. Soccer’s mission and excited to partner with JT, our staff, and our members to strengthen the game and ensure soccer is accessible to everyone, everywhere, for generations to come.
“This means delivering results on the field through our 27 national teams while also making sure every player, coach, referee, and fan feels a deep connection to U.S. Soccer and their role in achieving our shared mission.”
Deep roots in soccer
Prior to becoming Deloitte Consulting Chair and CEO, Helfrich held key executive roles, including Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and leader of Deloitte’s Government and Public Services practice.
Beyond his corporate career, he actively supports youth development through board and advisory roles with organizations such as Grassroots Soccer, Street Soccer USA, and the Positive Coaching Alliance. He has also captained Georgetown’s men’s soccer team and earned Academic All-American honors. Since 2005, Helfrich has also contributed as a play-by-play broadcaster for Georgetown Soccer, calling over 250 matches.
What comes next for Helfrich and U.S. Soccer
Helfrich will relocate to Atlanta and begin integrating with U.S. Soccer’s executive team in January, charged with converting strategic plans into measurable programs and outcomes. Early priorities are likely to include operational readiness for post-World Cup growth, rolling out Next Gen Committee recommendations where applicable, and strengthening systems that support player pathways and competition delivery.
