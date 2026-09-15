'Why not?' - Philippe Coutinho reveals exactly how Neymar convinced him to join Santos

Coutinho has officially signed for Brazilian giants Santos on a short-term deal until the end of the season. The move marks a welcome return to football for the experienced playmaker.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star had been without a club since departing Vasco da Gama in February. He stepped away from the game earlier this year after citing mental exhaustion.

Now refreshed and ready for a new challenge, Coutinho has taken the No. 11 shirt at his new club. The transfer pairs him with his childhood friend and former Brazil team-mate Neymar.