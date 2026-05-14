Sullivan didn't just score his first goal, he also played a key role in the build-up for Philadelphia's first goal on the night, feeding the ball to Nathan Harriel, who immediately assisted Milan Iloski to cut Orlando's advantage. Then came Sullivan's first league goal as the teenager took advantage of a smartly-timed run to score off Ben Bender's low cross.
Getty Images Sport
WATCH: Promising Philadelphia Union and future Manchester City forward Cavan Sullivan scores first MLS goal at 16 years old
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Involved in two goals for Union
WATCH THE GOAL
Watch Sullivan's 75th-minute goal here.
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The stats behind Sullivan's growth
With the Union clearly in rebuilding mode after moving on from several key stars after their Supporters' Shield-winning campaign a season ago, Sullivan has proven to be a key benefactor. After playing in just 224 minutes in his first two seasons in MLS, he's racked up 377 minutes already this season - providing two assists and making four starts.
What comes next?
Despite Sullivan's promise, the Union are currently MLS's worst team as they are stuck on six points after 13 matches. They'll return home to Subaru Park on Saturday to hos the Columbus Crew