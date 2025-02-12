Portland Timbers' Phil Neville, LAFC's Steve Cherundolo, and the MLS coaches on the hot seat ahead of 2025 season

GOAL takes a look at the five MLS coaches who have short leashes as the 2025 season nears kick

The 2025 MLS season is just over two weeks away, and those competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup will take the pitch competitively in less than a week.

Heading into this campaign, there are higher expectations than we have ever seen in MLS. The league sells parity and every team wants silverware. Ultimately, that means coaches are under a magnifying glass through the first months of the season -- more than ever before. MLS saw just five coaches fired in 2010, it had 12 coaching departures. With those raised expectations, even well-known coaches could see their future with their current clubs at stake.

Sporting Kansas City's Peter Vermes and the New England Revolution's Caleb Porter are both proven winners in this league but had woeful domestic campaigns last year. Then, there's a newcomer like Nico Estevez at Austin FC, which has spent over $20M this offseason to rebuild the club's attack -- results will be needed, immediately. Steve Cherundolo, meanwhile, is one of MLS' best head coaches -- however, he made poor decisions on the touchline last year that ultimately cost LAFC in the postseason.

The Portland Timbers then enter the equation. Phil Neville has reportedly lost his superstar Evander, the individual who was the lone point of success for the club in 2024. Can he recover and still find a way to succeed without the Brazilian?

GOAL takes a look at all five managers' scenarios, offering some insight into where they stand heading into the 2025 MLS season.