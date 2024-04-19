Jude Bellingham England 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Phil Foden explains why Jude Bellingham is 'gift from God' as Man City & England star looks to swap 2020 injury tears for long-awaited international glory at Euro 2024

Jude BellinghamPhil FodenEnglandManchester CityReal MadridEuropean Championship

Phil Foden has explained why Jude Bellingham is a “gift from God” and how he is hoping to right European Championship wrongs in Germany this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Real Madrid star key for club & country
  • City playmaker thriving in tournament year
  • Determination to make amends for final pain

Editors' Picks