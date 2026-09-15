Phil Foden's WILD dressing room reaction revealed after early Manchester derby red card as Man City stun Man Utd

Despite facing a significant numerical disadvantage for the majority of the match, Man City claimed their first victory at Old Trafford in almost three years. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute when Foden was dismissed for lashing out at Bruno Fernandes, reacting poorly after the United captain had kicked him while he was on the turf.

Enzo Maresca's side weathered the storm and ultimately snatched all three points courtesy of a controversial strike from Erling Haaland. It was a resolute defensive display from City, who adjusted their tactics seamlessly to cope without their English playmaker.

At the heart of that resilient performance was summer signing Anderson, who earned the Player of the Match award. The £116 million arrival, who previously excelled against United whilst at Nottingham Forest, dominated the midfield battles to help his new club maintain their flawless start to the campaign.



