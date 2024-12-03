Phil Foden blocks out the haters! Man City star posts images of trophy haul on Instagram story amid goalless start to 2024-25 Premier League season and team's seven-game winless run
Manchester City star Phil Foden responded to his haters by posting photographs of his achievements amid a poor start to the new season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Foden responds to haters on social media
- Posts photos of his achievements
- Man City on terrible run of form