A perfect start for Vincent Kompany! Harry Kane and Thomas Muller among the goals for Bayern Munich as Michael Olise gets assist just two minutes into debut in easy DFB-Pokal win against Ulm
Bayern Munich got the Vincent Kompany era off to a winning start as they beat second-tier side Ulm 4-0 to reach the second round of the DFB-Pokal.
- Bayern strolled to victory against Ulm
- Muller bagged twice in Kompany's first game
- Olise got assist before Kane killed it off