Pep Guardiola worried about 'strong' Rodri as Man City boss reacts to huge injury blow in thrilling draw with Arsenal

Getty Images SportScott WilsonPep Guardiola worried about 'strong' Rodri as Man City boss reacts to huge injury blow in thrilling draw with ArsenalManchester CityRodriPremier LeagueP. GuardiolaManchester City vs ArsenalRodri's injury cast a shadow over Manchester City's draw with Arsenal, prompting a reaction from Pep Guardiola.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodri suffers injury in Arsenal drawSpaniard appeared to twist his kneeGuardiola speaks up Ballon d'Or hopesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below