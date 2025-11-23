AFP
Pep Guardiola wants to buy £13.5m luxury Barcelona mansion as Man City manager's divorce from wife Cristina Serra nears completion
- Getty Images Sport
Relationship between pair described as 'amicable'
The couple have been together for over 30 years having first met in 1994 and married in 2014. However, despite separating, reports suggest that Guardiola and Serra have remained amicable and continue to see themselves as a family with their three children.
Negotiations over their divorce have been described as "friendly" as the pair use the same lawyer to iron out the finer details in their divorce. By using the same lawyer, it means that the end of their marriage will not be contested by either Guardiola and Serra.
The divorce was described as "imminent" back in August with reports in Spain suggesting that there is no way back for the Spanish pair as the couple. And Guardiola is said to be eyeing up a £13.5m Barcelona mansion, which is just a short walk from Guardiola and Serra's £8.5m marital home.
'The only limit is the horizon' to Pep's new home
A brochure for the £13.5m mansion, which is situated in the affluent Barcelona neighbourhood of Pedralbes, claims: "The space, light and views are more powerful than anything that can be built. The scope of each super-luxe villa stretches far beyond its four walls and expansive grounds. The only limit is the horizon - as far as the eye can see."
Developers also promise to protect the privacy of owners with "evergreen oaks, lemon trees, cypresses, magnolias and ancient olive trees".
One source added that the property is being viewed as a future home or potential investment for the couple's youngest daughter, Valentina, who is just 17 years of age.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
Guardiola could leave City in 2027
Pep Guardiola is currently the longest serving manager in England's top tier having taken over the City reins back in 2016. In that time, the 54-year-old has won numerous pieces of silverware for the Cityzens, including the Premier League six times, setting a record for four successive title triumphs between 2021 and 2024.
In addition, Guardiola has overseen two FA Cup successes, while City also won the Champions League for the first time in their history in 2023, having finished runners' up to Chelsea back in 2021. The Spaniard signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium last November in the midst of a downturn of domestic form to keep him at the club until 2027.
However, Guardiola has vowed to leave City once his current deal in Manchester expires in 2027, which would bring to an end an 11-year spell as Cityzens boss, marking his longest stint in charge of a club since his move into management in 2008 with Barcelona.
What comes next?
City though lost ground in the Premier League title race on Saturday night as a Harvey Barnes brace condemned the eight-time champions to a 2-1 loss at Newcastle, a match in which Guardiola appeared to bizarrely confront a camera operator. The defeat, City's fourth in the Premier League this season, saw the Manchester giants drop to third in the table after Chelsea claimed a solid 2-0 win at newly-promoted Burnley in Saturday's lunchtime kick off.
City remain four points off top spot in England's top tier, with Arsenal looking to extend their lead at the summit to six points over the second-placed Blues when they take on Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners are currently top the table with 26 points from their opening 11 games as they look land their first Premier League title in over 20 years.
However, while the Gunners have a fine home record against Spurs, Thomas Frank takes his men to the Emirates in fine form away from home. No team can better Spurs' return of 13 away points in the Premier League this season, and they travel to the Emirates as the only side yet to lose a match on the road this season.
Advertisement