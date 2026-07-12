Could Pep Guardiola coach the USMNT? Analyzing Mauricio Pochettino, Pellegrino Matarazzo and the star-studded candidates for the 2030 World Cup cycle

We'll start with the incumbent because, at the moment, there's no indication whether he's staying or going. Logic says he likely goes but, hey, weirder things have happened, right?

If Pochettino does stay, it'll be interesting to see how he approaches this second cycle. The first was, by and large, about culture-building and about restoring a sense of pride and duty to the USMNT. You have to say he did that.

Under Pochettino, the USMNT played some fantastic soccer at the World Cup and, just as crucially, did get fans to believe before that backbreaking loss to Belgium. Did it all live up to expectations? Probably not, but at the very least, Pochettino did take this team to a better place than it was in before he arrived in this first cycle.

A second cycle, then, would begin with a foundation already in place. The question is how he would build on it and, more importantly, what his long-term vision would look like after spending his first two years sprinting toward a home World Cup.

There is also the reality of the commitment here. Should Pochettino sign on, it would be a four-year commitment towards 2030, one that would keep him away from the world's bigger clubs. And, if U.S. Soccer does extend Pochettino, it would be a four-year cycle where the team's head coach is linked with every major job in Europe every time one comes available. Are both sides willing to deal with that distraction?

If all comes together, both Pochettino and U.S. Soccer have shown they can be a pretty damn good team in the short term. A long-term commitment, though, is significantly trickier.