Pep Guardiola breaks down in tears during Kevin De Bruyne's farewell presentation as Man City commission statue for legendary midfielder outside Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola broke down in tears as Kevin De Bruyne bid an emotional farewell to the Etihad after his final game there as a Manchester City player.
- De Bruyne plays last Etihad game for City
- Guardiola breaks down in tears
- Statue of Belgian to be built outside stadium