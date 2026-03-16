Pep Guardiola makes surprising admission after cancelling Man City training session before facing Real Madrid in crunch Champions League second leg

Madrid will be boosted for the second leg by the return of Kylian Mbappe, who missed the first leg with injury along with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo. It will be Guardiola's 30th game against Los Blancos as a coach for City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona and his 50th game including matches as a player for Barca.

As a coach, his record reads 14 wins, six draws and nine defeats, with his teams scoring 59 goals compared to Madrid's 47. With City his record reads five wins, four defeats and three draws although he has won two of the five knockout ties with the 15 times European champions.

Guardiola reflected: "I'm very satisfied with what I have experienced [against Madrid]. So many games give you a lot of perspective and the results aren't bad. We have done many incredible things and whatever happens tomorrow will not change everything I have experienced as a player and a coach."

Asked if he had a special message prepared for his players to motivate them, he added: "There are few things to say, it is like a final. We are all grown ups and we know what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game to turn the tie around."