Pep Guardiola set to register Rodri for Champions League knockout stages in surprise move as Man City brace for huge play-off tie against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to register injured midfielder Rodri in his Manchester City squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

  • Rodri could return to action this season
  • Man City to add midfielder to UCL squad
  • 2023 winners to face Bayern or Real in play-offs
