Pep Guardiola set for emotional Manchester City return during Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain following guilty verdict

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola is scheduled to attend Wednesday's Champions League match against PSG, marking his first return to the Etihad Stadium since his summer departure.

Guardiola will be joined in the stands by the club board, including chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, as Man City navigate the fallout from the independent commission's ruling. The club have been found guilty of artificially inflating commercial revenues by £830 million through sham contracts. Man City have already lodged an appeal and continue to deny any wrongdoing in the case.