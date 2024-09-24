Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pep Guardiola gives Rodri update amid reports Manchester City talisman suffered season-ending ACL injury against Arsenal

RodriManchester CityP. GuardiolaPremier League

Pep Guardiola opened up on Rodri's condition after reports emerged that the Manchester City star suffered a season-ending injury.

  • Guardiola provided update on Rodri
  • Reports emerged that the Spaniard ruptured his ACL
  • City doctors continue to monitor the midfielder
